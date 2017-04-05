Apr 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Man CityManchester City
 

Pep Guardiola: 'Antonio Conte may be the best manager in the world'

Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola declares Antonio Conte as one of the best managers in world football ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 15:04 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed that Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte is among the best managers in world football.

Conte has enjoyed a dream debut campaign in the Premier League so far, steering Chelsea into a seven-point lead at the top of the table and reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Chelsea will host Guardiola's City this evening looking to take another step towards the title but, while Conte has arguably exceeded expectations since his arrival in England, Guardiola believes that he was always going to fall short of what he had been tipped to achieve.

"My opinion about my colleague Conte is that he's superb. He was able to make Italy play beautiful football - Juventus too - in a culture where it's so defensive. He's an excellent manager, I learn a lot when I see his teams - Juventus, Italy and now. I like to do that because you see what they want to do. Their teams control a lot of aspects. Maybe he's the best," he told reporters.

"In my case I had to win the treble and change English football. Expectations were quite high, that's why I'm going to fall short definitely. I cannot have success this season. In Barcelona we won the three titles in a row, we played all the competitions, we played the Champions League every three days and we were able to play almost immediately. Sometimes you need more time.

"Our games against the big teams at home, we were much better than all of them. I was so proud. But we were not able to win. That's why we are not where we would like to be. Sometimes away to the big clubs we've maybe not made the best performance. In Monchengladbach for example, Celtic in Europe, Anfield, Arsenal in the first half - we've not given our best performance. Now I'd like to see what we try to do from the beginning. Be brave, show courage."

Victory for City at Stamford Bridge this evening would see them close the gap on Chelsea to eight points, but defeat would leave them 14 adrift of the Londoners.

Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
De Bruyne: 'Man City still in title race'
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Antonio Conte may be the best manager in the world'
 Cedric Soares in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Liverpool on November 19, 2016
Chelsea 'interested in signing Southampton defender Cedric Soares'
 Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Kevin De Bruyne: 'Manchester City still in Premier League title race'
Eriksen focused on catching ChelseaCourtois insists Chelsea will bounce backReport: Chelsea up search for new wing-backPreview: Chelsea vs. Manchester CityGuardiola: Chelsea "deserve" seven-point lead
Conte: Chelsea in "really good position"Victor Moses doubtful for Man City clashHazard: 'I treat the ball like a woman'Chelsea 'closing on Issa Diop deal'Merson: 'Sanchez could join Chelsea'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Manchester City News
Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Antonio Conte may be the best manager in the world'
 Jose Luis Gaya of Valencia CF reacts during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Valencia CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu ended a 2-2 draw on May 9, 2015
Report: Manchester City want Jose Luis Gaya, Eliaquim Mangala swap deal
 Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Kevin De Bruyne: 'Manchester City still in Premier League title race'
Pepe 'holding out for Man City, PSG move'Guardiola: 'Aguero, Fernandinho will be calm'Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester CityGuardiola: 'Players fighting for futures'Guardiola: Chelsea "deserve" seven-point lead
Jesus returns to Man City trainingGuardiola praises "excellent" Navas Fernandinho disappointed with Arsenal drawPL trio target move for Wilfried Bony?Sterling: 'A lot more to come from me'
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Watford30107133648-1237
10Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
11Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
12Burnley31105163244-1235
13Southampton2897123336-334
14Bournemouth3097144254-1234
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 