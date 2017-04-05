Chelsea youngster Mason Mount reportedly signs a new contract at the Premier League outfit, keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2021.

Mason Mount has reportedly penned a new contract at Chelsea.

The 18-year-old has stood out in the Blues' Under-18s side this season, helping the team reach the FA Youth Cup final, where they will face Manchester City.

According to football.london, the teenager has signed a deal with the West London outfit that will keep him at the club until 2021.

Mount put pen to paper on his first professional contract in 2016, and will try to find a route into the first team, but he faces a difficult task given that Chelsea have plenty of young guns out on loan.

The Under-18s captain has been at the Premier League club since the age of eight.