New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Michail Antonio, Laurent Koscielny, Alexis Sanchez

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 07:57 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Report: West Ham United cancel all contract talks until safety assured
West Ham United vice-chairwoman Karren Brady offers her backing to Slaven Bilic, but the club have reportedly put all contract talks on hold until the end of the season. Read more.

Laurent Koscielny to quit Arsenal for France return this summer?
Laurent Koscielny is tempted to return to French football this summer with Marseille showing a strong interest, according to a report. Read more.

Alexis Sanchez 'prepared to give Arsenal one more year'
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly waiting to see whether the club brings in high-quality additions in the summer before making his stance known. Read more.

Zinedine Zidane brushes aside Isco to Barcelona rumours
Growing speculation in the Spanish press that Isco wants to join Barcelona is just a "part of football", according to Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. Read more.

Jose Mourinho: 'I have decided Adnan Januzaj future'
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reveals that he has made a decision over the future of Adnan Januzaj but refuses to confirm whether he will leave the club. Read more.

Tony Pulis after "at least five or six new players" in summer
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis intends to add "a bit more quality" to his squad in the summer with the addition of at least five or six new players. Read more.

Real Madrid star Isco forced to deny Barcelona rumours after crisp packet photo
Real Madrid midfielder Isco rubbishes transfer rumours linking him to arch-rivals Barcelona after a social media faux pas involving a Barca-branded packet of crisps. Read more.

Report: Manchester United readying £51m bid for Ivan Perisic
Manchester United are reportedly ready to make a £51m bid for Inter Milan and Croatia winger Ivan Perisic. Read more.

Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi rubbishes Manchester United transfer rumours
Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi claims that reports suggesting he would force his way out of the club if Manchester United come knocking are untrue. Read more.

Victor Moses in action for Chelsea on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Transfer Talk Daily Update: Moses, Antonio, Messi
>
View our homepages for Transfer Talk, Transfer Talk Daily Roundups, Football
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 