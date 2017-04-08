Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Report: West Ham United cancel all contract talks until safety assured

West Ham United vice-chairwoman Karren Brady offers her backing to Slaven Bilic, but the club have reportedly put all contract talks on hold until the end of the season.

Laurent Koscielny to quit Arsenal for France return this summer?

Laurent Koscielny is tempted to return to French football this summer with Marseille showing a strong interest, according to a report.

Alexis Sanchez 'prepared to give Arsenal one more year'

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly waiting to see whether the club brings in high-quality additions in the summer before making his stance known.

Zinedine Zidane brushes aside Isco to Barcelona rumours

Growing speculation in the Spanish press that Isco wants to join Barcelona is just a "part of football", according to Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

Jose Mourinho: 'I have decided Adnan Januzaj future'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reveals that he has made a decision over the future of Adnan Januzaj but refuses to confirm whether he will leave the club.

Tony Pulis after "at least five or six new players" in summer

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis intends to add "a bit more quality" to his squad in the summer with the addition of at least five or six new players.

Real Madrid star Isco forced to deny Barcelona rumours after crisp packet photo

Real Madrid midfielder Isco rubbishes transfer rumours linking him to arch-rivals Barcelona after a social media faux pas involving a Barca-branded packet of crisps.

Report: Manchester United readying £51m bid for Ivan Perisic

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make a £51m bid for Inter Milan and Croatia winger Ivan Perisic.

Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi rubbishes Manchester United transfer rumours

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi claims that reports suggesting he would force his way out of the club if Manchester United come knocking are untrue.