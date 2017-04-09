Apr 9, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Jose Mourinho: 'I have decided Adnan Januzaj future'

Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reveals that he has made a decision over the future of Adnan Januzaj but refuses to confirm whether he will leave the club.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Friday, April 7, 2017 at 17:04 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he has made a decision regarding the future of Adnan Januzaj, but refused to reveal whether the midfielder will stay at Old Trafford.

The Belgium international enjoyed a breakthrough season under David Moyes in 2013-14 but has since fallen out of favour at United and has spent this season back with Moyes on loan at relegation-threatened Sunderland.

The 22-year-old will be unable to play against his parent club this weekend and is widely expected to leave United this summer, but Mourinho refused to confirm his fate.

When questioned whether a decision had been made regarding Januzaj's future, Mourinho told reporters: "Yes. I have decided. (Can I say what it is?) Not to you."

Januzaj has made 21 Premier League appearances for the Black Cats this season but is yet to score.

Opposing bosses David Moyes and Jose Mourinho look on as their sides do battle at Old Trafford on August 26, 2013
