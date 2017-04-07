Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi claims that reports suggesting he would force his way out of the club if Manchester United come knocking are untrue.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has moved to pour cold water on reports linking him with a potential move to Manchester United.

The 20-year-old has impressed for the Foxes since joining in January, arriving for around £15m from Belgian side Genk.

A rumour emerged on Thursday claiming that Ndidi would force an exit from Leicester if Man United come knocking, which was attributed to an individual called Hakeem Bello, said to be the player's agent.

However, Ndidi took to Twitter to address the report, writing: "Please be informed this information is not true. I'm 200% with Leicester and I don't know this person called Hakeem Bello."

Ndidi has made 10 Premier League appearances for Leicester, scoring one goal in the process.