Report: Kasper Schmeichel told to stay at Leicester City

Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
Kasper Schmeichel is reportedly told by Leicester City that he cannot leave the club this summer, with his contract believed to have no buyout clause.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 20:38 UK

Kasper Schmeichel has reportedly been told by Leicester City that he will not be leaving the club this summer.

The 30-year-old has won plaudits over the last few seasons for his consistent displays in the Foxes goal and role in making history with the club.

Schmeichel is said to be on the radar of several clubs, but according to The Mirror, he has been told that his services will be needed at Leicester next season.

The report claims that the Dane, who penned a new four-year deal at the King Power Stadium last summer, has no buyout clause in his contract, so no clubs can sign him against Leicester's will.

Schmeichel has been with the Foxes since 2011, joining them from Leeds United.

