Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare says that his squad are continuing to grow in confidence after five successive victories in all competitions.

Shakespeare has won every game since replacing Claudio Ranieri and ahead of the Premier League fixture with Sunderland on Tuesday evening, he has praised Wilfred Ndidi, Jamie Vardy and Demarai Gray.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "We strive to win every game and the next game is Sunderland. Last time was a close game and I expect it to be close tomorrow.

"The team have grown in stature and confidence in the last few games, and Wilfred Ndidi has benefited from that. Strikers thrive on confidence. Jamie Vardy scored against Liverpool and he hasn't looked back since.

"Demarai Gray has had to be patient and he took his opportunity really well on Saturday."

Leicester currently sit six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.