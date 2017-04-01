Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross calls on his side to show a response to their 2-0 defeat to Leicester when they face Burnley on Tuesday.

Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross has admitted that his side "didn't perform" during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City.

Goals from Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy fired the Foxes to a fourth consecutive league win while Stoke slumped to back-to-back defeats to stay ninth in the table.

However, Shawcross is confident that his side will respond when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday as they look to end a four-match winless and goalless run on the road.

"We're disappointed, it's a game we were looking to win and we didn't perform," he told the club's official website.

"We're desperate to put this right and I'm 100 per cent certain there will be a massive reaction when we face Burnley, and hopefully we can get the three points."

Stoke will make the trip to Burnley looking to avoid a third straight defeat - something which hasn't happened since the beginning of the season.