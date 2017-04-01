Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
2-0
StokeStoke City
Ndidi (25'), Vardy (47')
Fuchs (60')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Shawcross (16'), Whelan (29'), Crouch (69'), Arnautovic (90')

Ryan Shawcross demands Stoke City reaction against Burnley

Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross in action during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross calls on his side to show a response to their 2-0 defeat to Leicester when they face Burnley on Tuesday.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 14:02 UK

Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross has admitted that his side "didn't perform" during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City.

Goals from Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy fired the Foxes to a fourth consecutive league win while Stoke slumped to back-to-back defeats to stay ninth in the table.

However, Shawcross is confident that his side will respond when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday as they look to end a four-match winless and goalless run on the road.

"We're disappointed, it's a game we were looking to win and we didn't perform," he told the club's official website.

"We're desperate to put this right and I'm 100 per cent certain there will be a massive reaction when we face Burnley, and hopefully we can get the three points."

Stoke will make the trip to Burnley looking to avoid a third straight defeat - something which hasn't happened since the beginning of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Pochettino: 'We deserved win over Burnley'
>
View our homepages for Ryan Shawcross, Wilfred Ndidi, Jamie Vardy, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross in action during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Ryan Shawcross demands Stoke City reaction against Burnley
 Wes Morgan of Leivcester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Sunderland at The King Power Stadium on August 8, 2015
Wes Morgan to miss Stoke City clash with back injury
 Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City 2-0 Stoke City - as it happened
Result: Ndidi, Vardy fire Shakespeare into history booksTeam News: One change for LeicesterHughes plays down Whelan, Allen bust-upShakespeare urges Leicester "humility"Hughes: 'Shaqiri out of Leicester game'
Mark Hughes: 'We believe Saido Berahino'Report: Four PL clubs want Domagoj VidaBerahino: 'My drink was spiked'Jack Butland returns to Stoke trainingButland targets return before end of season
> Stoke City Homepage
More Burnley News
Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross in action during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Ryan Shawcross demands Stoke City reaction against Burnley
 Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on September 20, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Result: Tottenham Hotspur beat Burnley to close gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea
Dyche: 'Burnley ready for relegation fight'Pochettino: 'We deserved win over Burnley'Team News: Janssen up front for SpursUnited 'want to re-sign Michael Keane'Preview: Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Everton 'interested in Harry Maguire'Dyche: 'Keane will benefit from England caps'Brady to captain Ireland against IcelandEverton keen on England duo Keane, Pickford?Man United to profit from Keane transfer?
> Burnley Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 