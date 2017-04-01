Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare urges his players not to get carried away despite them notching up a fourth straight league win.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has warned his side that they are "still not safe" despite them notching up their fourth league win on the bounce.

Goals from Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy helped the Foxes to a comfortable win over Stoke City at the King Power this afternoon, a result that took them up to 13th in the table.

The side are now six points clear of the dropzone, but with games against Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur to come in the run-in, Shakespeare believes that they should not take their survival for granted just yet.

"I always thought the first goal in the game would be crucial. It gave us foothold in the game. The second goal just after half time gave us that confidence to go on and win the game," he told reporters at a post-match press conference.

"We're still not safe. I'm really not looking too far ahead. I think we've got to concentrate on each game. I think there's still a lot of points of play for. We're on a good run and full of confidence but we've got another tough game against Sunderland."

Shakespeare's side welcome the Black Cats to the King Power on Tuesday night.