Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
2-0
StokeStoke City
Ndidi (25'), Vardy (47')
Fuchs (60')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Shawcross (16'), Whelan (29'), Crouch (69'), Arnautovic (90')

Craig Shakespeare: 'Leicester City still not safe'

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare urges his players not to get carried away despite them notching up a fourth straight league win.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 18:32 UK

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has warned his side that they are "still not safe" despite them notching up their fourth league win on the bounce.

Goals from Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy helped the Foxes to a comfortable win over Stoke City at the King Power this afternoon, a result that took them up to 13th in the table.

The side are now six points clear of the dropzone, but with games against Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur to come in the run-in, Shakespeare believes that they should not take their survival for granted just yet.

"I always thought the first goal in the game would be crucial. It gave us foothold in the game. The second goal just after half time gave us that confidence to go on and win the game," he told reporters at a post-match press conference.

"We're still not safe. I'm really not looking too far ahead. I think we've got to concentrate on each game. I think there's still a lot of points of play for. We're on a good run and full of confidence but we've got another tough game against Sunderland."

Shakespeare's side welcome the Black Cats to the King Power on Tuesday night.

David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Read Next:
David Moyes: "We will keep going"
>
View our homepages for Craig Shakespeare, Wilfred Ndidi, Jamie Vardy, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City 2-0 Stoke City - as it happened
 Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Craig Shakespeare: 'Leicester City still not safe'
 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Result: Craig Shakespeare enters history books as Leicester City defeat Stoke City
Team News: One change for LeicesterAlbrighton: 'Stoke clash will be physical battle'Shakespeare urges Leicester "humility"Wes Morgan to miss Stoke City clashLisbon lower asking price for Leicester target?
Ranieri: 'I was more shocked than bitter'Ranieri to discuss Leicester axe on TVPL trio interested in Montpellier striker?Clubs prepared to meet Gray release clause?Jamie Vardy downplays black eye
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Coupe de la Ligue
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Major League Soccer
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 