Alexis Sanchez will not force through an Arsenal exit in the summer as long as the club prove their ambition, according to a report.

The Chile international is soon to enter the final year of his current deal at the Emirates Stadium, leaving the Gunners in an awkward position as the weigh up whether or not to cash in.

It is claimed by The Mirror that Sanchez is prepared to see out the final 12 months of his contract without a fuss should Arsenal bring in some big-name talent in the upcoming transfer window.

Sanchez is said to be keen to remain in London and would favour a switch to Chelsea if Arsenal do look to offload, while Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have also shown an interest in the former Barcelona ace.

Recent reports suggested that Sanchez has been offered a new deal worth around £250,000 a week to remain in North London, but terms could not be agreed and further discussions have now been put back until the end of the campaign.