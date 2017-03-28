New Transfer Talk header

Bayern Munich in pole position to land Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez?

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez this summer.
Bayern Munich are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez this summer.

The Chile international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates after failing to agree a new contract.

The two parties have been in negotiations for months, but it has been widely reported that Sanchez is ready to call time on his three-year stay at the club.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen to add Sanchez to his squad in order to boost the club's Champions League hopes and maintain their position at the top of the Bundesliga table.

The report adds that if the German outfit fail to land the 28-year-old's signature, they will consider moving for Real Madrid's James Rodriguez.

Sanchez, who joined the Gunners from Barcelona in 2014, has scored 22 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

A general view during the UEFA Champions League last 16 round match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven at The Emirates Stadium on March 7, 2007
