Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that the club will not resume talks with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil over a new deal until the end of the season.

The future of the key duo has been the subject of much speculation throughout the campaign, with both Sanchez and Ozil's current contracts due to expire at the end of the 2017-18 season.

However, Wenger, whose own future also remains uncertain, has confirmed that negotiations have now been shelved until the summer.

"At the moment we do not have an agreement [with Sanchez]. We've decided to focus on the end of the season and we will talk about it during the summer," he told beIN Sports.

"It is the same situation with Ozil because once you don't find an agreement and it lasts, it's not good. So it's better you get it out and sit down in the summer."

Sanchez has scored 18 goals in 27 Premier League appearances this season, while Ozil has five in 22.