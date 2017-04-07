Manchester United are reportedly ready to make a £51m bid for Inter Milan and Croatia winger Ivan Perisic.

Manchester United have readied a £51m bid for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, according to reports.

The Croatia international has been in impressive form for the Nerazzurri, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in 28 league appearances this season.

As a result, he has been linked with a move away from Serie A, with a host of European clubs said to be keen on the 28-year-old.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Man United and Chelsea are both keen on Perisic, but Jose Mourinho is desperate to move ahead in the race for the attacker.

The Red Devils boss recently denied that a trip to Croatia when the national team - of which Perisic is a member - took on Ukraine had anything to do with pushing a deal through for the player.