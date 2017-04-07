Laurent Koscielny is tempted to return to French football this summer with Marseille showing a strong interest, according to a report.

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has reportedly opened the door for a return back to the French top flight after being approached by Marseille.

The Phocians have money to spend in the summer and are said to have made bringing the centre-back on board one of their top priorities ahead of next season.

According to Yahoo! France, a member of Koscielny's entourage has confirmed that Marseille have made their interest in the experienced defender known, as the 10-time French champions look to recruit another stellar name on the back of landing Dimitri Payet and Patrice Evra in January.

A source is quoted by the publication as saying: "If Marseille can attract Dimitri Payet, Marseille can do the same with Laurent Koscielny. Why not?"

Marseille are also understood to be interested in Koscielny's clubmate Olivier Giroud, who has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot this term.