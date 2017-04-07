New Transfer Talk header

Report: West Ham United cancel all contract talks until safety assured

West Ham United vice-chairwoman Karren Brady offers her backing to Slaven Bilic, but the club have reportedly put all contract talks on hold until the end of the season.
West Ham United chiefs have reportedly delayed contract talks with all of their players until their Premier League safety is secured for another season.

The Hammers have lost five league games in a row and are without a win in eight to slip down to 15th place in the table, just five points clear of the drop zone.

Manager Slaven Bilic has been assured that his job is safe even if West Ham taste defeat to 18th-place Swansea City on Saturday afternoon, but vice-chairwoman Karren Brady admits to being concerned by recent results.

"I would be lying if I denied there is growing anxiety," she told The Sun. "We fully support Slaven and expect him to turn things around. But it's at moments like this we have to understand football, totally, is a results business."

According to the same publication, United have frozen talks over new deals with key players, including England international midfielder Michail Antonio.

Bilic has come under pressure in recent weeks and is soon to enter the final 12 months of the deal he signed in 2015.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
