West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has claimed that he is not "relieved" by the board's public backing of him because he already knew that he had their support.

At the weekend, the club released a statement via their official website insisting that they have "100% faith" in the 48-year-old following a run of four consecutive Premier League defeats.

Traditionally, votes of confidence tend to precede sackings, but Bilic is relaxed about his position at the East London club, who currently reside 14th in the table after winning just nine of their 30 league games.

"I don't have to read the papers to know my relationship with the board. I talk to the chairmen before and after every game," Bilic told reporters in Tuesday's press conference.

"It's nice to hear it, but I know I have the confidence of the board. When I wasn't worried before, I'm not relieved now."

Reports have claimed that the Hammers will not offer Bilic a new contract in the summer, which means that he will head into the 2017-18 campaign with one year left on his current deal.