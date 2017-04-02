West Ham United's board releases a statement insisting that manager Slaven Bilic's job is not under threat despite falling to a fourth straight defeat.

The West Ham United board have released a statement insisting that they have "100% faith" in manager Slaven Bilic amid speculation regarding his future.

The Hammers slumped to a fourth consecutive defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Hull City on Saturday, leaving them just six points clear of the bottom three with eight games of the season remaining.

Bilic admitted after the match that he expected his future to come under more scrutiny following the result, but the club have now publicly backed the Croatian and insist that his job is not under threat.

"To end speculation once and for all, the West Ham United Board feel it necessary to announce that we have 100% faith in Slaven Bilic's ability to lead West Ham United," read a statement on the club's official website.

"Despite press speculation to the contrary, the manager's position is not under threat. The Board know that Slaven and his coaching staff have the full backing of the playing squad and the overwhelming majority of supporters to lead West Ham United out of this difficult spell.

"The board now urge all supporters to unite behind the manager, his staff and the squad as we go into some important games. We all have complete confidence in their ability to end a testing run of results and finish the season on a high."

West Ham, whose winless run now stands at six games, will take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.