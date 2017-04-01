Relegation-threatened Hull City come from behind to beat West Ham United 2-1 and move level on points with 17th-placed Swansea City.

Hull City have given their survival hopes a major boost courtesy of a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over West Ham United at the KCOM Stadium this afternoon.

Andy Carroll gave the visitors the lead with his 50th Premier League goal, but second-half strikes from Andy Robertson and Andrea Ranocchia saw the Tigers recover to extend their unbeaten run at home and move level on points with 17th-placed Swansea City.

The match got off to a lively start, but it took until the 13th minute for the first clear chance when Robert Snodgrass - still Hull's top scorer this season despite a January move to West Ham - headed straight into the arms of Eldin Jakupovic when he should have done better.

There was nothing the Hull keeper could do to prevent the Hammers taking the lead five minutes later, though, as Curtis Davies misjudged Aaron Cresswell's deep cross into the box, allowing Carroll to chest the ball down and stroke a calm finish home to bring up his half-century in the top flight.

That proved to be enough for the visitors to take a lead into half time, but Hull boss Marco Silva gave a signal of his intent during the interval by withdrawing Davies in favour of the attacking Kamil Grosicki.

It would turn out to be an inspired substitution with Grosicki setting up both of his side's goals in the second half, first poking the ball through for a charging Robertson, who slotted an accomplished finish in the bottom corner to put an end to a slick team move.

West Ham almost responded immediately when Carroll's powerful header forced a save from Jakupovic, but Hull were soon back on the front foot and Alfred N'Diaye was inches away from putting his side ahead when his effort struck the post before Grosicki curled narrowly wide.

Grosicki then tested Darren Randolph with a curling free kick from 30 yards, but it was his delivery from a set piece that proved to be the difference in the closing stages as he swung in a corner for Ranocchia to glance home at the front post with just five minutes of normal time remaining.

The hosts were forced to hang on in the closing stages when Carroll flashed an effort wide from just outside the area, but there was no way back for the Hammers in the end as they fell to a fourth consecutive defeat.

Hull, meanwhile, have now equalled their club-record run of six consecutive home games without defeat in the Premier League, while Silva's unbeaten home record as a manager stretches to 39 matches since March 2014.

The Tigers, who host fellow strugglers Middlesbrough on Wednesday night, remain in the relegation zone but are now level on points with Swansea, albeit having played a game more than Paul Clement's side.

West Ham, meanwhile, sink to 14th place ahead of their midweek trip to face Arsenal and are now only six points clear of the bottom three.