West Ham United will reportedly not offer manager Slaven Bilic a new contract this summer, but they do not intend to sack him.
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

The West Ham United hierarchy have reportedly opted against offering manager Slaven Bilic a new contract in the summer due to this season's disappointing results.

The Hammers have failed to build on last season's seventh-place finish as they currently reside 12th in the table, 17 points adrift of their previous position.

Moving to the London Stadium has also proved problematic, with some fans accusing the ground of lacking atmosphere, while a handful of scuffles broke out in the early stages of the campaign.

According to The Telegraph, the board will discuss Bilic's future at the end of the season as planned, but no new contract will be on the table and fresh terms will only be offered in January at the earliest if results improve.

The report adds that the East London outfit have no intention of sacking Bilic, who will head into the final year of his contract next season.

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
