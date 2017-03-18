Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
2-3
LeicesterLeicester City
Lanzini (20'), Ayew (63')
FT(HT: 1-3)
Mahrez (5'), Huth (7'), Vardy (38')

David Sullivan says sorry to West Ham United fans after Leicester City defeat

West Ham United Joint Chairman David Sullivan listens to a question during a press conference in east London to announce the new deal between Newham council and West Ham United football club on March 22, 2013
© Getty Images
West Ham United co-chairman David Sullivan says sorry to the club's supporters for Saturday's 3-2 home defeat to Leicester City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 13:04 UK

West Ham United co-chairman David Sullivan has apologised to the club's supporters for Saturday's 3-2 home defeat to Leicester City.

The Hammers director gave manager Slaven Bilic a stark warning last week, insisting that they had to stop conceding early goals after a loss at Bournemouth.

However, two goals in the first eight minutes proved their downfall against the Premier League champions, and Sullivan told Sky Sports News: "I think all we can do after Saturday's defeat is say sorry to the supporters.

"To be 2-0 down after seven minutes of any football match, be it in the Premier League or in your local Sunday League, makes it very difficult to get a positive result.

"In parts of the second half we were very good. But, we need to be good before we are losing. We have to find out why we are conceding so many goals and fix it because it is obviously harder to win games when you concede two or three goals in a game than if you keep a clean sheet."

Up next for the East Londoners is a Premier League trip to Hull City on Saturday, April 1.

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Read Next:
Bilic: 'Antonio likely to miss out on England'
>
View our homepages for David Sullivan, Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
West Ham United Joint Chairman David Sullivan listens to a question during a press conference in east London to announce the new deal between Newham council and West Ham United football club on March 22, 2013
David Sullivan says sorry to West Ham United fans after Leicester City defeat
 Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'Michail Antonio likely to withdraw from England squad'
 Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Result: Leicester City edge five-goal thriller at West Ham United
Sakho to return to West Ham trainingTeam News: Two changes for West HamLanzini unfazed with filling Payet voidRedknapp 'in contention for Ghana job'West Ham 'eye Arsenal's Lucas Perez'
Hammers defender Reid 'rewarded with new deal'West Ham 'extend Adrian contract'West Ham to replace Carroll with Sturridge?Pablo Zabaleta on West Ham radar?Sullivan: 'West Ham must improve'
> West Ham United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 