Hull City have confirmed that Michael Dawson is in line to return to full training later this week as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined since the beginning of February, missing six matches as the Tigers battle against relegation from the Premier League.

However, Dawson could now be available for selection against West Ham United this weekend after being given the green light to rejoin his teammates in training.

Dawson has been limited to just 19 appearances in all competitions this season having not featured until October due to a knee ligament problem he picked up in July.

Hull also confirmed that goalkeeper David Marshall is expected to be available for the visit of West Ham on Saturday despite being forced to withdraw from the Scotland squad during the international break.

The 32-year-old lost his place in the side in January and has recently been struggling with a hip injury, but should recover in time for the weekend.