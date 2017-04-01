Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
vs.
West HamWest Ham United
 

Team News: Noble on bench for West Ham

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Mark Noble returns to the West Ham United matchday squad but starts on the bench for the clash against Hull City.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 14:16 UK

Mark Noble returns to the West Ham United matchday squad but starts on the bench for the clash against Hull City.

Hull City: Jakupovic, Ranocchia, Davies, Maguire, Elmohamady, Markovic, N'Diaye, Clucas, Robertson, Hernandez, Niasse
Subs: Meyler, Maloney, Grosicki, Diomande, Dawson, Henriksen, Marshall

West Ham United: Randolph, Byram, Collins, Fonte, Cresswell, Feghouli, Kouyate, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Carroll, Ayew
Subs: Adrian, Masuaku, Nordtveit, Fernandes, Noble, Fletcher, Calleri

More to follow.

Your Comments
Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
