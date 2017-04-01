Team News: Noble on bench for West Ham

Mark Noble returns to the West Ham United matchday squad but starts on the bench for the clash against Hull City.
Hull City: Jakupovic, Ranocchia, Davies, Maguire, Elmohamady, Markovic, N'Diaye, Clucas, Robertson, Hernandez, Niasse
Subs: Meyler, Maloney, Grosicki, Diomande, Dawson, Henriksen, Marshall
West Ham United: Randolph, Byram, Collins, Fonte, Cresswell, Feghouli, Kouyate, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Carroll, Ayew
Subs: Adrian, Masuaku, Nordtveit, Fernandes, Noble, Fletcher, Calleri
More to follow.