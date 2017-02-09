Michael Dawson, Abel Hernandez ruled out for Hull City

Michael Dawson for Hull on October 4, 2014
© Getty Images
Hull City confirm that Michael Dawson and Abel Hernandez will miss the next few weeks through injury.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 13:00 UK

Hull City have confirmed that captain Michael Dawson and Abel Hernandez will spend a few weeks on the sidelines through injury.

Dawson was named in the starting XI to face Liverpool at the KCOM on Saturday but was forced to pull out after injuring his calf in the warm-up.

In a statement on its website, the Tigers said that "there is currently no exact timeframe on his recovery" but added that he is "likely to be out for a few weeks".

Hernandez, meanwhile, has "suffered a small tear in his hamstring muscle" and is expected to be on the sidelines for three to four weeks.

Next up for Hull, who are currently 18th in the Premier League table, is a tough trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

Curtis Davies for Hull on September 15, 2014
Read Next:
Hull defender Davies out for eight weeks
>
View our homepages for Michael Dawson, Abel Hernandez, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Arsene Wenger strikes a pose on September 24, 2016
Arsene Wenger predicts "tough" Hull City test
 Manchester United's English striker William Keane vies with Blackburn Rovers' Scottish defender Grant Hanley during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England
Will Keane "determined" to return "better than ever"
 Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Petr Cech offers support to Ryan Mason
Dawson, Hernandez ruled out for HullHull fail in FIFA appeal to sign SaliburMaguire wants three points from ArsenalSilva hails "fantastic" Liverpool scalpResult: Liverpool's miserable 2017 gathers pace
Team News: Mane starts for LiverpoolLive Commentary: Hull City 2-0 Liverpool - as it happenedHull manager Marco Silva bans days offPreview: Hull City vs. LiverpoolSilva pleased with "important" point
> Hull City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version