Hull City have confirmed that captain Michael Dawson and Abel Hernandez will spend a few weeks on the sidelines through injury.

Dawson was named in the starting XI to face Liverpool at the KCOM on Saturday but was forced to pull out after injuring his calf in the warm-up.

In a statement on its website, the Tigers said that "there is currently no exact timeframe on his recovery" but added that he is "likely to be out for a few weeks".

Hernandez, meanwhile, has "suffered a small tear in his hamstring muscle" and is expected to be on the sidelines for three to four weeks.

Next up for Hull, who are currently 18th in the Premier League table, is a tough trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.