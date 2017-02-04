Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
vs.
Liverpool

Team News: Sadio Mane starts for Liverpool

Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Sadio Mane is back in the starting XI for Liverpool's trip to Hull City.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 14:20 UK

Sadio Mane is back in the starting XI for Liverpool's trip to Premier League strugglers Hull City this afternoon.

Having returned from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Senegal, Mane joins up with Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho in the front line as the Reds look to end a woeful run of form that has seen them win just one of their nine games in all competitions this calendar year.

Adam Lallana drops back into midfield alongside Jordan Henderson and Emre Can, with Georginio Wijnaldum dropping down to the bench.

Hull City: Jakupovic; Dawson, Maguire, Robertson, Huddlestone, Evandro, Clucas, Grosicki, Elabdellaoui, Hernandez, N'Diaye
Subs: Marshall, Meyler, Ranocchia, Maloney, Mbokani, Niasse, Tymon

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Leiva, Milner; Henderson, Can, Lallana; Firmino, Mane, Coutinho
Subs: Karius, Gomez, Moreno, Alexander, Wijnaldum, Origi, Sturridge

More to follow.

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Your Comments
Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
expand