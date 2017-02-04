Sadio Mane is back in the starting XI for Liverpool's trip to Hull City.

Sadio Mane is back in the starting XI for Liverpool's trip to Premier League strugglers Hull City this afternoon.

Having returned from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Senegal, Mane joins up with Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho in the front line as the Reds look to end a woeful run of form that has seen them win just one of their nine games in all competitions this calendar year.

Adam Lallana drops back into midfield alongside Jordan Henderson and Emre Can, with Georginio Wijnaldum dropping down to the bench.

Hull City: Jakupovic; Dawson, Maguire, Robertson, Huddlestone, Evandro, Clucas, Grosicki, Elabdellaoui, Hernandez, N'Diaye

Subs: Marshall, Meyler, Ranocchia, Maloney, Mbokani, Niasse, Tymon

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Leiva, Milner; Henderson, Can, Lallana; Firmino, Mane, Coutinho

Subs: Karius, Gomez, Moreno, Alexander, Wijnaldum, Origi, Sturridge

