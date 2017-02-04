Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
vs.
Liverpool

Live Commentary: Hull City vs. Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp serves up some side-eye on September 24, 2016
© SilverHub
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Hull City and Liverpool at the KCOM Stadium.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 14:19 UK

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Hull City and Liverpool at the KCOM Stadium.

The Reds have won just one of their nine games since the turn of the year, though they did stop the rot somewhat last time out with a point against leaders Chelsea.

Hull have been on the up since the arrival of Marco Silva a month ago, meanwhile, collecting four points from three games - including a stalemate at Old Trafford in midweek to keep their survival hopes alive.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.


2.16pmBENCH WATCH!

HULL CITY SUBS: Marshall, Meyler, Ranocchia, Maloney, Mbokani, Niasse, Tymon

LIVERPOOL SUBS: Karius, Gomez, Moreno, Alexander, Wijnaldum, Origi, Sturridge


2.14pmAbel Hernandez and Omar Elabdellaoui are the other two players to return to the side following the 0-0 draw with Manchester United. Silva has Diemurci Mbokani back in contention after his Africa Cup of Nations exploits, but he is overlooked for selection, as is another of the new recruits in Andrea Ranocchia who was brought off the bench at Old Trafford. Four changes in all made by the Hull boss, then, with two debutants in their ranks.

2.12pmSwitching attention to the home side, boss Silva has made four changes from the goalless draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Lazar Markovic is ineligible against his parent club, while David Meyler, Oumar Niasse and Josh Tymon each drop down to the bench. A couple of the January signings are handed their debuts, meanwhile - winger Kamil Grosicki and Alfred N'Diaye each coming in from the off.

2.10pmPerhaps a little surprisingly it is Georginio Wijnaldum, rather than Emre Can, who makes way for Mane to return to the side. Adam Lallana will drop a little deeper into midfield, as Coutinho, Firmino and Mane link up in attack. Central midfield will then be made up of Lallana, Henderson and Can, while James Milner - who has five goals in six league games against today's opponents - starts at left-back and fit-again Nathaniel Clyne on the other.

2.08pmThe big news is that Sadio Mane is back in the Reds' starting lineup for the first time since January 2, having recently returned from Africa Cup of Nations duty to take his place on the bench against Liverpool in midweek. Liverpool have failed to win a single league game without the Senegal ace this season, so with him, Philippe Coutinho and Matip all back in the side, this is now close to the team that brushed aside all comers not so long ago.

2.06pmStarting with a look at the visiting side, manager Jurgen Klopp's hand has been forced a little due to the absence of Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan at the back. The former misses out with a knee injury, while the latter is suffering from illness and will therefore not be involved at the KCOM Stadium. That means a place in a makeshift back four for Lucas Leiva, who starts alongside Joel Matip in the heart of defence.

2.04pmTEAM NEWS!

HULL CITY XI: Jakupovic, Dawson, Maguire, Robertson, Huddlestone, Evandro, Clucas, Grosicki, Elabdellaoui, Hernandez, N'Diaye

LIVERPOOL XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Leiva, Milner, Henderson, Can, Lallana, Firmino, Mane, Coutinho


2.02pmHull appear to be heading in the opposite direction under their new boss Marco Silva, meanwhile, taking four points from the nine on offer so far to remain in touching distance of safety. The bad news for the Tigers is that the tough run of fixtures just keep on coming, with this another testing match in their attempt to make up the four-point deficit on 17th-placed Swansea City.

2.00pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Hull City and Liverpool at the KCOM Stadium. The Reds have made a slow start to the year to say the least, winning just one of their nine games in all competitions - a slender victory over Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup third-round replay. It is a run of form that has left them essentially now battling for just one target - a top-four finish in the top flight.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Your Comments
