Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Attendance: 39,248
Everton
4-0
Hull City
Calvert-Lewin (9'), Valencia (78'), Lukaku (91', 94')
Williams (63'), Barry (79')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Huddlestone (73')

Tom Huddlestone "very disappointed" with failed appeal

Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone says that he is "very disappointed" with the FA's decision to reject his appeal against the red card he received against Everton.
Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone has said that he is "very disappointed" with the Football Association's decision to reject his appeal against the red card he received during Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Everton.

Huddlestone was shown a straight red card by referee Paul Tierney for an over-the-ball challenge on Idrissa Gueye in the 73rd minute of the match at Goodison Park, with Everton going on to make the most of their numerical advantage by scoring three times in the final 12 minutes.

Hull appealed the decision, but the FA today confirmed that the suspension will be upheld, ruling Huddlestone out of Hull's next three matches.

"Very disappointed with the FA decision to uphold my red card from the weekend," he wrote on Twitter.

"I however will respect the decision and keep myself positive and in the best condition for the games I am eligible for. I have full confidence in my teammates for the games I will miss."

Huddlestone will miss his side's upcoming matches against West Ham United, Middlesbrough and Manchester City.

