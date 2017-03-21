New Transfer Talk header

Antoine Griezmann: 'I could play for Real Madrid, Barcelona'

Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann admits that he is open to the possibility of playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future.
Atletico Madrid frontman Antoine Griezmann has admitted that he is open to the possibility of playing for La Liga rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona in the future.

The 26-year-old's future with Diego Simeone's side has been the subject of constant speculation in recent months, with an £86m offer for him to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United this summer believed to be on the table.

Griezmann has insisted that he is happy at the Vicente Calderon but has now conceded that it would be a "dream" to move to the el Clasico rivals.

"Could I play for Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future? Why not," the Frenchman is quoted as saying by MARCA. "It is every player's dream to play for a big club like those two or for Bayern Munich.

"But I cannot see myself at Barca or Madrid at this stage, nor at any other club. I am happy where I am now.

"I have no intention of leaving Atletico, not for Paris Saint-Germain, not for China, not for MLS, not for Russia and not for any other destination."

Griezmann joined Atletico from Real Sociedad in 2014 but has yet to win a major honour with the club.

