New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Guillem Balague: 'Antoine Griezmann happy at Atletico Madrid'

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague poses for a photograph, taken by John Quintero.
© John Quintero /
Respected Spanish journalist Guillem Balague claims that Manchester United will find it difficult to sign Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Respected Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has hinted that Manchester United will find it difficult to convince Antoine Griezmann to leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

Griezmann, 25, is believed to be Man United's number one summer transfer target, and it is understood that the Red Devils are prepared to spend in excess of £80m on the France international.

The attacker reiterated his desire to remain at the Vicente Calderon at the weekend, however, and Balague has claimed that Diego Simeone's decision to remain as head coach of the Madrid club means that any deal for Griezmann would be complicated.

"Diego Simeone is going to stay at Atletico Madrid next season and that's a big pull for Griezmann. Offers will arrive but no decision has been made. Finally, there is no agreement with Manchester United at all at this point in time. That's the story so far, the rest is just gossip," Balague told Sky Sports News.

Griezmann scored his 22nd goal of the season in Atletico's 3-1 win over Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday afternoon.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Read Next:
Griezmann: 'I am happy at Atletico'
>
View our homepages for Guillem Balague, Antoine Griezmann, Diego Simeone, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 1-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Sir Alex Ferguson watches on from the stands
Sir Alex Ferguson to return as Manchester United boss
 Spanish journalist Guillem Balague poses for a photograph, taken by John Quintero.
Guillem Balague: 'Antoine Griezmann happy at Atletico Madrid'
Man United heading for United StatesForlan backs Pogba to deliver at UnitedJuan Mata: 'Unbeaten run not a fluke'Manchester derby scheduled for April 27Neville: 'Man Utd need to strengthen'
Neville expecting Wayne Rooney exitGestede: 'No biting from myself or Bailly'Mourinho plays down Lingard concernsJose Mourinho "super happy" with victoryJose Mourinho explains defensive shape
> Manchester United Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Spanish journalist Guillem Balague poses for a photograph, taken by John Quintero.
Guillem Balague: 'Antoine Griezmann happy at Atletico Madrid'
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Antoine Griezmann: 'I am happy at Atletico Madrid'
 Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
Leicester City to face Atletico Madrid in Champions league quarter-finals
Result: Atletico ease into last eight of CLTeam News: Three up top for Atleti against BayerLive Commentary: Atletico 0-0 Bayer - as it happenedAtletico Madrid 'want Giovanni Simeone'Torres eager to return as soon as possible
Griezmann fined for birthday message to wifeMan United turn to Lewandowski, Mbappe?Atletico 'close' to Mexican investmentGabi facing surgery on broken fingersResult: Atletico ease past Valencia to move fourth
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 