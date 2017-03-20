Respected Spanish journalist Guillem Balague claims that Manchester United will find it difficult to sign Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Griezmann, 25, is believed to be Man United's number one summer transfer target, and it is understood that the Red Devils are prepared to spend in excess of £80m on the France international.

The attacker reiterated his desire to remain at the Vicente Calderon at the weekend, however, and Balague has claimed that Diego Simeone's decision to remain as head coach of the Madrid club means that any deal for Griezmann would be complicated.

"Diego Simeone is going to stay at Atletico Madrid next season and that's a big pull for Griezmann. Offers will arrive but no decision has been made. Finally, there is no agreement with Manchester United at all at this point in time. That's the story so far, the rest is just gossip," Balague told Sky Sports News.

Griezmann scored his 22nd goal of the season in Atletico's 3-1 win over Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday afternoon.