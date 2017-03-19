New Transfer Talk header

Antoine Griezmann: 'I am happy at Atletico Madrid'

France international Antoine Griezmann reiterates his desire to remain at Atletico Madrid amid growing interest from Manchester United.
France international Antoine Griezmann has reiterated his desire to remain at Atletico Madrid.

The 25-year-old is said to be Manchester United's number one summer transfer target, and it is believed that the Red Devils are prepared to smash the £80m-mark to bring the attacker to Old Trafford.

Griezmann, however, has insisted that he is "happy" in the Spanish capital and will only depart the Vicente Calderon if Atletico decide to sanction a sale.

"As I have said so many times in the past, I have a contract with Atletico, I am happy here and so is my family. And besides, to leave, first the club has to want to sell me, right?" Griezmann told beIN Sports.

"I try to be happy out on the pitch and give my best for the fans. Everything's going well. Here we have sun all the year round and that is also a big help."

The former Real Sociedad forward has scored 21 times in 39 appearances for Atletico during the 2016-17 campaign.

Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid27205271284365
2Barcelona27186377235460
3Sevilla28176552341857
4Atletico MadridAtletico28167552232955
5Villarreal28139639201948
6Real Sociedad28153104239348
7Athletic Bilbao28135103532344
8EibarEibar2811894439541
9Espanyol28101084039140
10AlavesAlaves28101082933-440
11Celta Vigo27106113945-636
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2898114445-135
13Real Betis2887133144-1331
14Valencia2786133647-1130
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo28610123142-1128
16Malaga2869133345-1227
17Leganes2868142241-1926
18Granada2848162455-3120
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2847172856-2819
20Osasuna2818192867-3911
