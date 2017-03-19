France international Antoine Griezmann reiterates his desire to remain at Atletico Madrid amid growing interest from Manchester United.

The 25-year-old is said to be Manchester United's number one summer transfer target, and it is believed that the Red Devils are prepared to smash the £80m-mark to bring the attacker to Old Trafford.

Griezmann, however, has insisted that he is "happy" in the Spanish capital and will only depart the Vicente Calderon if Atletico decide to sanction a sale.

"As I have said so many times in the past, I have a contract with Atletico, I am happy here and so is my family. And besides, to leave, first the club has to want to sell me, right?" Griezmann told beIN Sports.

"I try to be happy out on the pitch and give my best for the fans. Everything's going well. Here we have sun all the year round and that is also a big help."

The former Real Sociedad forward has scored 21 times in 39 appearances for Atletico during the 2016-17 campaign.