Chelsea have lined up a £40m double swoop for AS Monaco duo Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva, according to reports.

Both 22 years old, left-back Mendy and midfielder Silva have helped the Ligue 1 outfit storm to the top of the table and also into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Mendy has registered 10 assists from full-back this season, and Silva has scored nine goals and notched up 10 assists in all competitions.

According to The Mirror, Mendy will set Chelsea back around £12m, while Silva is priced at around £28m as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his squad ahead of a return to European competition.

Both players were instrumental as Monaco knocked Manchester City out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.