New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Chelsea to swoop for AS Monaco duo Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva

Silva Bernardo is congratulated by teammates during the Ligue 1 game between Monaco and Marseille on April 17, 2016
© Getty Images
Chelsea are reportedly preparing a £40m double swoop for AS Monaco duo Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 12:15 UK

Chelsea have lined up a £40m double swoop for AS Monaco duo Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva, according to reports.

Both 22 years old, left-back Mendy and midfielder Silva have helped the Ligue 1 outfit storm to the top of the table and also into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Mendy has registered 10 assists from full-back this season, and Silva has scored nine goals and notched up 10 assists in all competitions.

According to The Mirror, Mendy will set Chelsea back around £12m, while Silva is priced at around £28m as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his squad ahead of a return to European competition.

Both players were instrumental as Monaco knocked Manchester City out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

Antonio Conte at the London Football Awards on March 2, 2017
Read Next:
Conte happy as tactical gamble pays off
>
View our homepages for Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Mark Hughes 'smiles' before the match between Manchester City and Stoke City on March 8, 2017
Mark Hughes: 'Premier League title belongs to Chelsea now'
 Chelsea's Gary Cahill celebrates scoring against Stoke City on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Silva Bernardo is congratulated by teammates during the Ligue 1 game between Monaco and Marseille on April 17, 2016
Report: Chelsea to swoop for AS Monaco duo Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva
Conte happy as tactical gamble pays offHughes: 'We did not target Diego Costa'Conte "pleased" with Costa behaviourConte calls on Chelsea to keep up good workCahill: 'Pressure on Spurs, Man City'
Result: Chelsea battle past Stoke to move 13 clearTeam News: Moses, Pedro start for ChelseaConte hails Fabregas 'quality and fantasy'Inter willing to offer Conte big-money deal?Man City close to finalising £30m Rudiger deal?
> Chelsea Homepage
More AS Monaco News
Silva Bernardo is congratulated by teammates during the Ligue 1 game between Monaco and Marseille on April 17, 2016
Report: Chelsea to swoop for AS Monaco duo Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva
 Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane on March 6, 2017
Zinedine Zidane: 'Kylian Mbappe turned down Real Madrid for AS Monaco'
 Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Manchester United, Arsenal 'scout AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko'
Leicester to face Atletico in CL quartersResult: Man City exit Champions League on away goalsTeam News: Aguero leads City line against MonacoLive Commentary: Monaco 3-1 (6-6 on agg) Man City - as it happenedWhy Monaco, Man City game doesn't guarantee goals
Preview: AS Monaco vs. Manchester CityMan United turn to Lewandowski, Mbappe?Kylian Mbappe tops Man City's summer wishlist?Arsenal 'join Tiemoue Bakayoko pursuit'Arsenal to battle Juve for Monaco striker?
> AS Monaco Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410340221852
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2696113234-233
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410141931-1222
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 