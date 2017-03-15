AS Monaco record a 3-1 victory over Manchester City to progress through to the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals.

Manchester City have been knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage after their 3-1 defeat to AS Monaco meant they lost out on away goals.

The Premier League side found themselves two goals down at the break after an abject display and although Leroy Sane's goal regained their advantage, a late header from Tiemoue Bakayoko resulted in Pep Guardiola's side bowing out before the quarter-finals.

Monaco were aware that they required two goals to remain in the tie and they soon went on the offensive with Kylian Mbappe being denied by an excellent stop by Willy Caballero after getting through on goal.

However, a minute later, they opened the scoring on the night through the 18-year-old winger, who converted from close range after getting on the end of a cross from Bernardo Silva.

City were frequently making problems for themselves at the back and they almost let in Valere Germain - a replacement for the injured Radamel Falcao - but his long-range effort clear the bar.

The visitors were offering nothing in the attacking third, and it came as no surprise when Monaco doubled their advantage to move ahead on away goals as Fabinho slotted home from 12 yards after meeting a driven cross from Benjamin Mendy.

City managed to reach half time without conceding a third, but they were indebted to John Stones and Aleksandar Kolarov who made timely blocks in the space of a few seconds.

If Monaco dominated the opening 45 minutes, the first 30 minutes of the second half belonged to City with Raheem Sterling first failing to make the most of beating the offside trap, with the winger taking too long to pass to Sergio Aguero.

On the hour mark, Sane fizzed a cross into Aguero on the edge of the six-yard box, which the Argentine sent over the bar, before the forward fired straight at Danijel Subasic when he should have scored from 12 yards out.

However, with 19 minutes left, they had their goal when Sterling's low strike was parried by Subasic into the path of Sane, who rifled the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Guardiola instructed his side to remain on the front foot but six minutes later, they once again fell behind in the tie when Bakayoko powered a header into the bottom corner after meeting Thomas Lemar's free kick.

City threw on Kelechi Iheanacho in an attempt to find a late second, but they failed to create anything of note during the closing stages as Guardiola failed to progress through to the quarter-finals for the first time in his career.