Arsenal have expressed an interest in moving for Everton star Ross Barkley should he become available in the summer, according to reports.
The 23-year-old will soon enter the final year of his Toffees contract, with club manager Ronald Koeman admitting this week that he faces a battle to tie the England international down to a new long-term deal.
According to The Mirror, the Gunners are keen to add to their squad after a disappointing 2016-17 campaign and Barkley has emerged as a suitable option to strengthen their midfield and attack.
Barkley's uncertain future is also said to have alerted the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to his potential availability.
The highly-rated attacking midfielder has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Everton this season, scoring five goals and registering seven assists.