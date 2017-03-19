New Transfer Talk header

Report: Everton star Ross Barkley on Arsenal radar

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Arsenal will join the chase for the signature of Ross Barkley if the Everton midfielder is put up for sale this summer, according to reports.
Sunday, March 19, 2017

Arsenal have expressed an interest in moving for Everton star Ross Barkley should he become available in the summer, according to reports.

The 23-year-old will soon enter the final year of his Toffees contract, with club manager Ronald Koeman admitting this week that he faces a battle to tie the England international down to a new long-term deal.

According to The Mirror, the Gunners are keen to add to their squad after a disappointing 2016-17 campaign and Barkley has emerged as a suitable option to strengthen their midfield and attack.

Barkley's uncertain future is also said to have alerted the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to his potential availability.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Everton this season, scoring five goals and registering seven assists.

Koeman: 'We must convince Barkley to stay'
