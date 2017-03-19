Arsenal will join the chase for the signature of Ross Barkley if the Everton midfielder is put up for sale this summer, according to reports.

The 23-year-old will soon enter the final year of his Toffees contract, with club manager Ronald Koeman admitting this week that he faces a battle to tie the England international down to a new long-term deal.

According to The Mirror, the Gunners are keen to add to their squad after a disappointing 2016-17 campaign and Barkley has emerged as a suitable option to strengthen their midfield and attack.

Barkley's uncertain future is also said to have alerted the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to his potential availability.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Everton this season, scoring five goals and registering seven assists.