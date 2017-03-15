Manchester United could potentially look to join the summer race for Celtic forward Moussa Dembele, according to a report in the press.

Manchester United could reportedly be looking to make a summer move for Celtic forward Moussa Dembele.

The 20-year-old Frenchman has garnered interest from a number of top European clubs, including Chelsea, following a debut season in Scotland that has seen the youngster score 32 goals in 45 games for the Hoops.

According to the Independent, Jose Mourinho could potentially join the race to land the forward during the summer window, as the Red Devils aim to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next term.

Reports have recently suggested that United may have cooled their interest in Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, potentially leaving Dembele as another primary target for Mourinho.

It is thought that Celtic value the forward, who scored five Champions League goals this season, at around £30m.