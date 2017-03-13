Mar 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
1-0
Man UtdManchester United
Kante (51')
Costa (87')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Herrera (20'), Young (79')
Herrera (35')

Ray Wilkins: 'Jose Mourinho deserved more respect from Chelsea fans'

Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Ray Wilkins insists that Chelsea fans 'did not show Jose Mourinho the respect he deserves' during Monday's meeting with Manchester United.
Former Chelsea player and coach Ray Wilkins has accused the club's fans of failing to show Jose Mourinho the respect he deserved on his return to Stamford Bridge.

The Portuguese, who spent five seasons in West London across two separate spells, was jeered by certain sections of the home support during Manchester United's 1-0 FA Cup defeat to the Blues on Monday evening.

Mourinho responded by raising three fingers, each one marking a Premier League title won with the club, but Wilkins believes that the whole situation could have been avoided had Chelsea's fanbase shown a "bit more class" to the self-proclaimed Special One.

"I just wish our Chelsea supporters - and I'm a Chelsea supporter - showed a little bit more class to Jose Mourinho," he told Sky Sports News. "People will naturally be thinking, 'Hang on a second he was demonstrating stuff on the touchline against Chelsea'.

"Well yes he was but now he's employed by Manchester United. Chelsea relieved him of his post. If we actually remember what he's done for our club, and I say our club because I've been a Chelsea man since I was 10 and a half, he's worked miracles there.

"He's a good bloke but he's a football man, he wants his club to win. I just thought the other night against Manchester United they didn't show him the respect he merits."

Mourinho, who also won three League Cups and an FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge, hit back at the 'Judas' jibes following his side's defeat.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba celebrates with the EFL Cup trophy following his side's win over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Pogba 'doesn't give an ass what people say'
N'Golo Kante celebrates scoring as Paul Pogba watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
