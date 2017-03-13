Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hits back at Chelsea fans who chanted "Judas" at him during Monday's FA Cup quarter-final clash at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claimed that he is still "number one" at Chelsea, despite the fans branding him "Judas" during Monday night's FA Cup quarter-final.

The Portuguese coach was deemed almost heroic by the Blues' following while in charge of the club for five years across two spells, but it was a different story when he stood on the Stamford Bridge touchline as an opposing manager.

During the game, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for United, Mourinho was subjected to abuse from pockets of Chelsea fans.

His immediate response was to hold up three fingers to the crowd, reminding them of the three Premier League titles that the club won under his leadership.

After the game when asked about the abuse, Mourinho told reporters: "Until the moment they have a manager that wins four Premier League's for them, I'm the number one. Until this moment Judas is number one."

Mourinho joined United last summer, five months after he was sacked by Chelsea.