Mar 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
1-0
Man UtdManchester United
Kante (51')
Costa (87')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Herrera (20'), Young (79')
Herrera (35')

Manchester United's Jose Mourinho hits back at 'Judas' jibes from Chelsea fans

Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hits back at Chelsea fans who chanted "Judas" at him during Monday's FA Cup quarter-final clash at Stamford Bridge.
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 22:43 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claimed that he is still "number one" at Chelsea, despite the fans branding him "Judas" during Monday night's FA Cup quarter-final.

The Portuguese coach was deemed almost heroic by the Blues' following while in charge of the club for five years across two spells, but it was a different story when he stood on the Stamford Bridge touchline as an opposing manager.

During the game, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for United, Mourinho was subjected to abuse from pockets of Chelsea fans.

His immediate response was to hold up three fingers to the crowd, reminding them of the three Premier League titles that the club won under his leadership.

After the game when asked about the abuse, Mourinho told reporters: "Until the moment they have a manager that wins four Premier League's for them, I'm the number one. Until this moment Judas is number one."

Mourinho joined United last summer, five months after he was sacked by Chelsea.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Conte "pleased" with Chelsea victory
