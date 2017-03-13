Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho refuses to discuss Ander Herrera's sending-off against Chelsea in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final.

The Portuguese coach, who was on the end of verbal abuse from the home fans during the match, had a wry smile on his face when Herrera was given his marching orders.

The midfielder was hit with a second yellow card by referee Michael Oliver in the 35th minute after a challenge on Eden Hazard.

United managed to hold off an onslaught from Chelsea, despite being a man down, but they ended up losing 1-0 - the only goal of the game being scored by N'Golo Kante.

"I don't speak [about the red card]. I just want to say that I'm really proud of my players and Manchester United fans," BBC Sport quotes Mourinho as saying. "We have a very important match on Thursday and I want to rest a little bit and prepare as best as we can.

"Everybody can analyse from different perspectives but we all watch the match until the red card and after the red card. So we can compare the decisions of the two yellow cards, in this case with others which were not given.

"I don't want to go in that direction. Michael Oliver is a referee with fantastic potential but in four matches he has given three penalties and a red card. I cannot change that. I shook his hand and said many congratulations."

United have already won the EFL Cup this season, but they remain in the hunt for more silverware as they continue their Europa League campaign later this week.