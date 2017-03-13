Mar 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
1-0
Man UtdManchester United
Kante (51')
LIVE

Herrera (20')
Herrera (35')

Chelsea fans goad Jose Mourinho, Manchester United boss responds on touchline

Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho responds to abusive chants from Chelsea fans by holding up three fingers.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 20:36 UK
WARNING! This article contains strong language and/or content that some readers may prefer to avoid.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho gestured towards the fans of his former club after receiving abuse from the Chelsea home crowd during Monday night's FA Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.

The Portuguese coach was once a huge favourite of the Blues faithful after five successful years across two spells at the West London outfit.

Now that he coaches one of Chelsea's biggest Premier League rivals, he does not always receive the kindest treatment and that was evident during the cup clash.

According to numerous reporters on Twitter, midway through the first half, groups of Chelsea fans chanted, "Fuck off Mourinho", to which the manager responded by holding up three fingers, perhaps as a reminder that he helped the Blues win three Premier League titles during his time in charge.

At one point in the first half, Mourinho and current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte had to be pulled apart as exchanges on the touchline got heated.

United went down to 10 men in the 35th minute when Ander Herrera was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'Rashford putting himself on the line'
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Chelsea fans goad Jose Mourinho, Manchester United boss responds on touchline
 David and Brooklyn Beckham watch on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
David Beckham watches Manchester United, Chelsea clash at Stamford Bridge
Mourinho: 'Rashford putting himself on the line'Team News: Marcus Rashford makes Man United XIReport: Man United want Milinkovic-SavicShaw 'concerned over Mourinho grudge'Neville pleased with Man United progress
Pogba 'flies Italian cook to Manchester'Eden Hazard determined to lift FA CupSmalling keen to make up for heavy Chelsea lossConte warns players to be wary of PogbaMichael Carrick: 'Chelsea have our respect'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Chelsea fans goad Jose Mourinho, Manchester United boss responds on touchline
 David and Brooklyn Beckham watch on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
David Beckham watches Manchester United, Chelsea clash at Stamford Bridge
Team News: Marcus Rashford makes Man United XIChelsea 'eye Rangers teenager'Traore unmoved by criticism from fansReport: 'Boro value Ben Gibson at £30m'Eden Hazard determined to lift FA Cup
Arsenal, Chelsea keen on Helder Costa?Conte warns players to be wary of PogbaMichael Carrick: 'Chelsea have our respect'Report: Lingard a target for Chelsea, ArsenalPremier League trio tracking Canada ace?
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 