WARNING! This article contains strong language and/or content that some readers may prefer to avoid.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho gestured towards the fans of his former club after receiving abuse from the Chelsea home crowd during Monday night's FA Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.

The Portuguese coach was once a huge favourite of the Blues faithful after five successful years across two spells at the West London outfit.

Now that he coaches one of Chelsea's biggest Premier League rivals, he does not always receive the kindest treatment and that was evident during the cup clash.

According to numerous reporters on Twitter, midway through the first half, groups of Chelsea fans chanted, "Fuck off Mourinho", to which the manager responded by holding up three fingers, perhaps as a reminder that he helped the Blues win three Premier League titles during his time in charge.

At one point in the first half, Mourinho and current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte had to be pulled apart as exchanges on the touchline got heated.

United went down to 10 men in the 35th minute when Ander Herrera was sent off for a second bookable offence.