Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
The hosts come into this match looking to keep their hopes of a league and cup double alive having already eliminated Peterborough, Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers in this season's competition.
United, meanwhile, are the current holders of the trophy and arrive in West London looking to avenge their 4-0 Premier League defeat here in October.
Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro, Batshuayi
MAN UTD STARTING XI: De Gea; Jones, Smalling, Rojo; Valencia, Herrera, Pogba, Darmian; Young, Rashford, Mkhitaryan
Subs: Romero, Bailly, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Mata