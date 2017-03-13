7pm That means starts for both Hazard and Costa, who were on target in the win over West Ham last week, while Pedro, who has scored in every round of the competition this season, is the attacker to drop to the bench. His compatriot Fabregas is also amongst the subs having worked his way into Conte's starting XI in recent weeks, but Moses, Kante and Alonso all start as usual. It is a side that would not be a surprise to see in a Premier League game.

6.57pm It is no real surprise that Chelsea have gone with a strong side considering they have a five-day rest until their next game and have also not been in action since last Monday's win over West Ham United. The FA Cup is a very realistic goal for them this season so, while Conte made nine changes in round three and four, and a further seven in the last round, he makes just two this time around as Nemanja Matic and Willian return to the side.

6.57pm CHELSEA STARTING XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard

Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro, Batshuayi

6.54pm In all, United have made four changes from the team that started in Russia, with David de Gea and Rashford also coming into the side in place of Romero and Ibrahimovic. It is perhaps not as many as some would have expected considering United'd long journey to Rostov on Thursday and the fact that they are back in action again in just three days' time for the return leg, but when travelling to Stamford Bridge you cannot really afford to rest many players so it is not a huge surprise to see the likes of Pogba and Mkhitaryan start.

6.51pm It looks as though United will try to match Chelsea with a 3-4-3 formation having experimented with that system during the Europa League draw with Rostov on Thursday, and Mourinho has kept faith with Jones, Smalling and Rojo as his three central defenders for this one. Valencia and Darmian are expected to act as the wing-backs, replacing Fellaini and Blind in the side that started against Rostov.

6.48pm We'll bring you the Chelsea team news when it comes, but for now let's start with a look at that United XI, and the headline news is that Marcus Rashford leads the line. United were thought to be facing something of a striker crisis ahead of this game, with Ibrahimovic suspended and both Rooney and Martial injured. Rashford was thought to be too ill to feature, but he has recovered enough to start this evening after all - a big boost for Mourinho.

6.45pm TEAM NEWS! CHELSEA STARTING XI: To follow.

MAN UTD STARTING XI: De Gea; Jones, Smalling, Rojo; Valencia, Herrera, Pogba, Darmian; Young, Rashford, Mkhitaryan

Subs: Romero, Bailly, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Mata

6.42pm Chelsea were knocked out by Everton at this stage last season, but they have now reached the quarter-finals of this competition 12 times since the turn of the century - more than any other side in that period. The Blues have not lifted the trophy since 2011-12, but their record in the 21st century stands up against anyone. Indeed, six of their seven titles in this competition have come since 2000. However, they have not eliminated the holders of the trophy since beating Liverpool in the third round way back in 1966.

6.39pm This will be Chelsea's biggest test of their FA Cup campaign so far this season, but they have cruised through the previous rounds. Chelsea took on Peterborough United in the third round and eased to a 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge, before going one better against Brentford in the next round with a 4-0 triumph - again in front of their own fans. Wolverhampton Wanderers provided more Championship opposition in the last round, but they were beaten 2-0 to seal Chelsea's progress into the quarter-finals for the second year in a row.

6.36pm In the FA Cup, Chelsea have won nine of their last 10 home matches, although the exception was a very notable defeat as they fell to a 4-2 loss at the hands of Bradford City in 2015 - one of the biggest FA Cup shocks of recent years. Since that defeat to the Bantams Chelsea have won four home FA Cup games in a row, scoring 15 goals in the process including five, four and four in their last three. Another victory tonight would see them string together five consecutive FA Cup wins at Stamford Bridge for the first time since a run between 2009 and 2011.

6.33pm Chelsea have been particularly impressive at home this season and come into this game off the back of a stunning run of 12 consecutive victories here at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have kept seven clean sheets during that 12-game run, conceding just six goals while firing in 38 at the other end. Indeed, throughout the entire campaign Chelsea have only failed to win one of their 16 home games this season, with their September defeat to Liverpool the only blotch on their copybook. Mourinho is no stranger to seeing Stamford Bridge as a fortress, but whether he is capable of masterminding an away team to victory here remains to be seen.

6.30pm Conte made no secret of his unhappiness about seeing his side throw away a clean sheet in the closing stages of their victory over West Ham United last Monday, though, with Manuel Lanzini's stoppage-time strike proving to be a blot on an otherwise very professional performance. Chelsea were not at their best, but goals from Hazard and Costa gave them yet another three-point haul in exactly the type of performance that makes it so hard to see anyone catching them this season. Chelsea just seem to be able to get the wins with minimal fuss even when they are below par themselves, which is not something that can be said of any of their fellow top-six rivals this season.

6.27pm There are very few signs of encouragement for teams gearing up to face Chelsea, but United boss Jose Mourinho may take a slither of hope from the fact that the Blues are not quite as sturdy defensively at the moment as they were a little earlier in the campaign. Conte's side have 'only' kept four clean sheets in their last 12 outings, compared to a run of 10 clean sheets in 13 before that. In truth, though, to highlight that as a weakness is clutching at straws a little as Chelsea still have the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League this season and have kept a league-high 14 clean sheets.

6.24pm Chelsea suffered something of a surprise exit from the EFL Cup at the hands of West Ham United earlier this season, but that was a rare slip-up from what has otherwise been a ruthlessly efficient spell of form for the Londoners. They have won 21 of their 25 matches in all competitions since losing to Arsenal, losing just twice in that time and just once in their last 21 outings - away to Tottenham Hotspur at beginning to January. Since that defeat Chelsea are unbeaten in 10 coming into tonight's match, with eight victories and two draws in that time.

6.21pm Chelsea's relentless form also makes them favourites for this competition as Conte aims to emulate his compatriot Carlo Ancelotti and win the Premier League and FA Cup double in his first season at the club. The Italian never did win the Coppa Italia during his trophy-laden spell as Juventus boss, but he did reach the quarter-finals in each of his three seasons in Turin. Conte finished as runners-up in 2011-12, reached the semi-finals a year later and was then eliminated in the quarters in his final season at the club. With no European football to worry about this season, though, both Conte and Chelsea can afford to give the FA Cup and the Premier League their full attention.

6.18pm There is little doubting that Chelsea have been the most impressive team in England so far this season, particularly since their switch to a 3-4-3 formation following successive losses to Liverpool and Arsenal back in September. The Blues currently sit a healthy 10 points clear of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the Premier League table with only 11 games remaining, and the manner in which they have continued to get on with business makes it incredibly difficult to see them suffering a dip in form which would allow the chasing pack to close the gap. The league title is very much theirs to lose now, and it has been that way for some time.