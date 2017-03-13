A report claims that Manchester United could move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at the end of the season.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 22-year-old, who joined Lazio from Genk in the summer of 2015, has scored four times and provided four assists in 25 Serie A appearances for his Italian club this season.

According to ESPN UK, Man United boss Jose Mourinho has had the midfielder watched on a number of occasions this season, and is preparing to launch a move when the summer transfer window opens for business.

Milinkovic-Savic, who has scored three times in 10 appearances for Serbia's Under-21 team, was born in Spain.

It is understood that Lazio value the central midfielder in the region of £26m.