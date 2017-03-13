New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester United want Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

FC Dnipro's Douglas (R) vies with Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (L) during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk and Lazio Rome at Dnipro-Arena in Dnipropetrovsk on September 17, 2015
A report claims that Manchester United could move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at the end of the season.
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 22-year-old, who joined Lazio from Genk in the summer of 2015, has scored four times and provided four assists in 25 Serie A appearances for his Italian club this season.

According to ESPN UK, Man United boss Jose Mourinho has had the midfielder watched on a number of occasions this season, and is preparing to launch a move when the summer transfer window opens for business.

Milinkovic-Savic, who has scored three times in 10 appearances for Serbia's Under-21 team, was born in Spain.

It is understood that Lazio value the central midfielder in the region of £26m.

Ravel Morrison in action for West Ham on July 12, 2014
Morrison 'in talks over QPR on loan'
