Mar 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Antonio Conte warns Chelsea players to be wary of Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba celebrates with the EFL Cup trophy following his side's win over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is fully aware of the difference Paul Pogba can make when his side take on Manchester United in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 11:58 UK

Antonio Conte has admitted that Chelsea will have to be alert to stop the threat of "top player" Paul Pogba in Monday's FA Cup clash with Manchester United.

The Italian has played a big part in Pogba's development from United fringe player to the world's costliest star, having lured him to Juventus in 2012 for a nominal fee.

Pogba's displays in Turin when helping Juve to three-successive Serie A titles led to his record-breaking return to Old Trafford last summer, and Conte acknowledges that his Chelsea players must "pay great attention" to him in the quarter-final tie at Stamford Bridge.

"We are talking about a top, top player. A top player in all situations," he told reporters. "Also in his commitment in training, trying to improve him, good technique, physically strong, great stamina.

"We must pay great attention to him, above all when he arrives in the box."

Pogba has been directly involved in 11 goals for United this season across all competitions, scoring seven and assisting four.

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on November 7, 2015 in Manchester, England.
Your Comments
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba celebrates with the EFL Cup trophy following his side's win over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Antonio Conte warns Chelsea players to be wary of Paul Pogba
 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Michael Carrick: 'Chelsea have respect of Manchester United'
 Jesse Lingard of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on November 7, 2015 in Manchester, England.
Report: Jesse Lingard a summer target for Chelsea, Arsenal
