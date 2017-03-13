Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is fully aware of the difference Paul Pogba can make when his side take on Manchester United in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final.

The Italian has played a big part in Pogba's development from United fringe player to the world's costliest star, having lured him to Juventus in 2012 for a nominal fee.

Pogba's displays in Turin when helping Juve to three-successive Serie A titles led to his record-breaking return to Old Trafford last summer, and Conte acknowledges that his Chelsea players must "pay great attention" to him in the quarter-final tie at Stamford Bridge.

"We are talking about a top, top player. A top player in all situations," he told reporters. "Also in his commitment in training, trying to improve him, good technique, physically strong, great stamina.

"We must pay great attention to him, above all when he arrives in the box."

Pogba has been directly involved in 11 goals for United this season across all competitions, scoring seven and assisting four.