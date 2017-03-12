New Transfer Talk header

Report: Jesse Lingard a summer target for Chelsea, Arsenal

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on November 7, 2015 in Manchester, England.
Versatile Manchester United wideman Jesse Lingard is reportedly on the radar of both Chelsea and Arsenal, who could capitalise on his uncertain future in the summer.
Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal are to battle it out for the signing of Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard, according to a report.

The 24-year-old is approaching the final season of his current contract at Old Trafford after failing to put pen to paper on fresh terms earlier this year.

Lingard, who has been a part of the Old Trafford setup since the age of seven, could now push through a move away from the club in the summer as he seeks more regular playing time.

It is claimed by The Sun that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is a huge fan of the versatile wideman, who can play both as a wing-back and a forward in the Italian's favoured 3-4-3 formation.

Arsenal are said to have been tracking his progress for a while, but no formal approach has yet been made and they will wait until the summer before determining whether to swoop.

Lingard scored the winner in last season's FA Cup final win over Crystal Palace and also netted in the EFL Cup final victory against Southampton earlier this month.

