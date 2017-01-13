New Transfer Talk header

Jesse Lingard agrees new long-term Manchester United deal?

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on November 7, 2015 in Manchester, England.
Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard is thought to have landed a new deal keeping him at Old Trafford until at least 2021.
Friday, January 13, 2017

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has reportedly agreed a new deal keeping him at Old Trafford until 2021 with the option of an extra year.

The 24-year-old has been with the Red Devils his entire playing career, having joined the club's youth academy at the age of seven, and had been talks over a new deal for several months.

Lingard's current contract was due to expire in 18 months and was worth £30,000 a week, but according to The Sun, he will be handed a significant wage boost to £95,000 a week as part of the new deal.

The news comes one day after the club confirmed that it had activated the one-year extension in midfielder Marouane Fellaini's contract as manager Jose Mourinho looks to tie down his favoured players for the foreseeable future.

Lingard has featured 20 times in all competitions for United so far this season, scoring twice in their ongoing Europa League campaign.

