New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Marouane Fellaini to stay at United until 2018

Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United exercise a one-year extension clause to keep Marouane Fellaini with the club until 2018.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 11:59 UK

Manchester United have confirmed that they have triggered a one-year extension clause in Marouane Fellaini's contract.

The news means that the 29-year-old midfielder will remain at Old Trafford until at least the end of the 2017-18 season.

Fellaini was signed by former United manager David Moyes in 2013 and has endured a tough time in a red shirt, often drawing criticism from supporters for his performances on the field.

Jose Mourinho is said to be impressed with the Belgian, however, and has decided to exercise the 12-month add-on clause in his original four-year contract.

Fellaini scored his first goal of the campaign in a 2-0 victory over Hull City in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Manchester United speedster Marouane Fellaini in full flight during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Report: Man United extend Fellaini contract
>
View our homepages for Marouane Fellaini, David Moyes, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
Marouane Fellaini to stay at United until 2018
 Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Manchester United 'ready to move for midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko'
Sky to debut 'SpiderCam' this weekendSunderland 'to resist Januzaj interest'Report: Man United extend Fellaini contractMata "very happy" for Marouane FellainiRavel Morrison in last-chance saloon?
Report: Lyon want Adnan JanuzajReport: Man United want Yasser Larouci Schneiderlin 'undergoing Everton medical'Yorke: 'United have their mojo back'Jose Mourinho urges fans to "improve"
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version