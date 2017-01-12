Manchester United exercise a one-year extension clause to keep Marouane Fellaini with the club until 2018.

Manchester United have confirmed that they have triggered a one-year extension clause in Marouane Fellaini's contract.

The news means that the 29-year-old midfielder will remain at Old Trafford until at least the end of the 2017-18 season.

Fellaini was signed by former United manager David Moyes in 2013 and has endured a tough time in a red shirt, often drawing criticism from supporters for his performances on the field.

Jose Mourinho is said to be impressed with the Belgian, however, and has decided to exercise the 12-month add-on clause in his original four-year contract.

Fellaini scored his first goal of the campaign in a 2-0 victory over Hull City in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday.