Sky Sports will unveil a new 'SpiderCam' feature during this weekend's highly-anticipated clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.

The robotic camera promises to bring "new angles" to football coverage during the encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday, which sees Jose Mourinho look to close the gap on Jurgen Klopp's Reds to just two points.

"It is an unmissable Super Sunday and Sky Sports will pull out all the stops to create the best possible experience for our viewers," said Gary Hughes, head of football at Sky.

"SpiderCam for the first time, all our biggest names giving their views on a massive afternoon, it will be what everyone will be talking about on Monday."

United's rivals Manchester City will also travel to Everton on Sunday in a double-header that Sky is branding "Manchester vs. Merseyside".