Jan 15, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Liverpool

Jose Mourinho urges Manchester United fans to "improve" for Liverpool showdown

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho urges supporters to "improve" for Sunday's Premier League clash against enemies Liverpool at Old Trafford.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 10:04 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has called on the supporters to "improve" for this Sunday's Premier League showdown against arch rivals Liverpool.

The Portuguese coach was not completely satisfied with the atmosphere at Old Trafford during Tuesday night's EFL Cup semi-final first-leg win over Hull City.

The Red Devils scored twice through Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini to give themselves a strong advantage heading into the second leg, but it took just under an hour for the team to get off the mark.

As well as telling the fans to improve, Mourinho believes that he as well as the players need to up their game for the visit of Jurgen Klopp and his men.

"Maybe I didn't do my job well - maybe I should have brought more tension to the dynamic to prepare the game," The Guardian quotes Mourinho as saying. "The players have to improve, I have to improve, the fans, I'm sorry, have to improve.

"We are responsible for fans' participation in the game. If we play very well, enthusiastically the fans - they come to the pitch to play with us. We have amazing fans, what I feel is Sunday is a special match for us. Special match for the Man United fans. So my invitation is don't come to the theatre, come to play, play with us."

The triumph over Hull stretched United's winning run to nine in all competitions.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Mourinho unhappy with Mata celebrations
Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
