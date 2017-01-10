Jan 10, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
2-0
Hull City
Mata (56'), Fellaini (87')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Maguire (40')

Chris Smalling: 'It was a frustrating night'

Chris Smalling of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on November 29, 2014
© Getty Images
Manchester United defender Chris Smalling admits that his side were frustrated by their first-half display during the EFL Cup semi-final victory over Hull City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 22:39 UK

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has admitted that his side were frustrated during their EFL Cup semi-final victory over Hull City this evening.

The Red Devils put one foot in the final with a 2-0 triumph over the Tigers at Old Trafford, but they were forced to wait until the 56th minute to find the breakthrough following an unconvincing display in the first half.

Smalling acknowledged that his side were not good enough in the opening 45 minutes, but was happier with the second-half display as goals from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini gave United a cushion at the halfway stage of the tie.

"We all knew at half time that the first-half performance wasn't good enough so it was good to get the two goals in the second half," he told reporters.

"It was a frustrating night, we knew how they would set up and play but in the second half we played with more tempo and it worked for us."

United have now won nine games in a row across all competitions heading into Sunday's clash with arch rivals Liverpool.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version