Jan 10, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
2-0
Hull City
Mata (56'), Fellaini (87')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Maguire (40')

Juan Mata: 'League Cup semi-final tie not over'

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Juan Mata insists that Manchester United are not yet through to the League Cup final despite their 2-0 win over Hull City in the first leg of their semi-final.
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Juan Mata has said that while Manchester United have taken "the first step to Wembley", the Red Devils will have to be alert to ensure that they advance into the final of the League Cup later this month.

Goals from Mata and Marouane Fellaini saw Man United record a 2-0 victory over Hull City in the first leg of their semi-final on Tuesday night, making the English giants the overwhelming favourites to make the final.

Mata, however, has insisted that "the second leg will be difficult in their stadium" and has warned his team against complacency ahead of their trip to the KCOM Stadium on January 26.

"We needed to play quicker and create a bit more in the second period and we did that. It is a good result," Mata told Sky Sports News. "It is the first step to Wembley. The second leg will be difficult in their stadium, but we got a good result. Let's try to win the second leg."

Man United have now won their last nine games in all competitions and will attempt to make it 10 when they welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Your Comments
