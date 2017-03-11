New Transfer Talk header

West Bromwich Albion considering summer move for Chelsea captain John Terry

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis admits that he monitored John Terry's contract situation at Chelsea in January and will do so again in the summer.
Tony Pulis has revealed that West Bromwich Albion could make a move for Chelsea captain John Terry if the defender becomes available in the summer.

The 36-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has only made five Premier League appearances for the Blues during the current campaign.

West Brom enquired about Terry's availability in January, according to Pulis, and the club remain interested in monitoring the former England international's situation at Stamford Bridge.

"I've always thought he was a good player," Pulis said at his press conference ahead of West Brom's clash with Everton on Saturday. "It (January's enquiry) was just finding out what the situation was and then it was whether we moved on it or we didn't.

"There was more than one player we enquired about in January. You've mentioned John, but there was most probably three or four others of that ilk that we were enquiring about - and I think enquiry is the word. The situation was that John wanted to stay at Chelsea. I think he wanted to be there and stay there and be part of going out as a champion.

"If he becomes available in the summer we'll sit down then and have a little think about what we've got and what we haven't got and then we'll take it from there. That is for the summer, not now, and whether the situation changes, or whether other people are involved, or whether he signs another contract at Chelsea. We'll have to wait and see."

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has delayed a decision on Terry's future until the end of the season.

