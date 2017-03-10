Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admits that Blues skipper John Terry still has an important role to play for the club this season.

The 36-year-old centre-back has been subject to a number of rumours linking him with a move away from the club, but Conte has since made clear that the former England international still has a big part to play during the current campaign.

"I prefer to face this type of situation -- my situation, my players' situation -- at the end of the season when it'll be the right time for everyone," said Conte, according to ESPN.

"John is doing great work this season, on and off the pitch.

"For me, he's very important in this season because he's the captain and he's working very well on the pitch and helping me a lot in the changing room, transferring the right message."

Conte's Chelsea side currently occupy top spot in the Premier League table by a 10-point margin.