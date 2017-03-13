Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini insists that his side will show their quality when they come up against rivals Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

United head into the game seeking to avenge a 4-0 demolition at the hands of Antonio Conte's charges in the Premier League last year, and Fellaini has suggested that the game could be more closely fought than when the teams last met.

"It will be a tough game," said the Belgium international, according to ESPN.

"Obviously we lost there a few months ago, but now it is the FA Cup and we will see what happens. It will be tight, I think. It is the FA Cup, it is one game.

"They are top of the league, they have confidence, they have great players, but we will show our quality there and see what happens. Of course they are confident so let's go there and see what we can do."

Table-toppers Chelsea currently hold a 17-point gap between themselves and sixth-placed United in the league standings.