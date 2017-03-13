Mar 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Marouane Fellaini: 'Manchester United will show quality against Chelsea'

Manchester United midfielders Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini in action during the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini insists that his side will show their quality when they come up against rivals Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
Last Updated: Friday, March 10, 2017 at 18:52 UK

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has insisted that his side will show their quality against Chelsea when the sides meet in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Monday.

United head into the game seeking to avenge a 4-0 demolition at the hands of Antonio Conte's charges in the Premier League last year, and Fellaini has suggested that the game could be more closely fought than when the teams last met.

"It will be a tough game," said the Belgium international, according to ESPN.

"Obviously we lost there a few months ago, but now it is the FA Cup and we will see what happens. It will be tight, I think. It is the FA Cup, it is one game.

"They are top of the league, they have confidence, they have great players, but we will show our quality there and see what happens. Of course they are confident so let's go there and see what we can do."

Table-toppers Chelsea currently hold a 17-point gap between themselves and sixth-placed United in the league standings.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Conte: 'United have one of best squads'
>
Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester United
Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester United
 Antonio Conte: 'Manchester United have one of best squads in the league'
Antonio Conte: 'Manchester United have one of best squads in the league'
 Live Commentary: Rostov 1-1 Manchester United - as it happened
Live Commentary: Rostov 1-1 Manchester United - as it happened
Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester United
Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester United
 Antonio Conte: 'Manchester United have one of best squads in the league'
Antonio Conte: 'Manchester United have one of best squads in the league'
 Antonio Conte: 'John Terry still very important to Chelsea this season'
Antonio Conte: 'John Terry still very important to Chelsea this season'
